Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan lauded Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a 'hero' after he was stabbed by his co-pilot mid-air on a Flydubai flight. Despite his injuries, he saved all passengers by making an emergency landing.

Bollywood Stars Praise Hero Pilot

Ajay Devgn described Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a "hero" after his courageous life-saving actions during a mid-air emergency on Flight FZ1073 on September 30. He helped save the lives of people on board a Flydubai flight after he was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot mid-air. Hailing the courage of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, the actor wrote on his X handle, "There are heroes, and then there are those who show us what true courage looks like. Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero in every sense of the word. Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery." There are heroes, and then there are those who show us what true courage looks like. Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero in every sense of the word. Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery. 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 3, 2026

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined in to praise flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air emergency on Flight FZ1073. In a post on his Instagram Story, SRK lauded Machchhar for remaining strong during the difficult situation and putting the safety of those on board before his own. The actor described the pilot's actions as a "true display of courage and duty". The King Khan wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line.” “But you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you,” added SRK.

Details of the Mid-Air Emergency

The September 30 security crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 174 occupants disembarked without injury.

Captain's Recovery Update

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a health update regarding flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, confirming that the braveheart is recovering well under medical supervision following stab wounds during a mid-air attack by his Omani co-pilot on the Tel Aviv-bound flight. (ANI)