Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her minimal fashion, says her love for classic accessories, particularly watches, was influenced by her mother. She describes a watch as an essential accessory that completes an outfit and defines her persona.

'My mom spoiled me' Mrunal recalled how she would sometimes “steal” watches from her mother’s wardrobe for important occasions, saying her mother played a key role in shaping her preference for classic styles. Talking about her preference for classic watches and the role her mother played in shaping her style, Mrunal said, “I think my mom has spoiled me because she was always a classic lady. Sometimes for my most important events, I would steal it from her,” she told ANI. A watch 'completes the outfit' The actor, who was present at the Tissot boutique launch at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, said she now plans to incorporate watches from her own collection into different occasions, ranging from red-carpet appearances and formal meetings to dinners. For Mrunal, a watch is more than just a timepiece. She described it as an important accessory that helps define her persona and personality, while complementing her otherwise minimal style. “Without a watch, your outfit is not complete, it just adds that little hint. It's also something so minimal, chic, and at the same time very classy. So if you have always seen the way I dress up, it's always minimal, but I want my accessories to speak for it,” said the actor best known for her performance in ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, among others. Minimalist styling with classic essentials Speaking about her approach to styling, Mrunal said she prefers keeping her outfit relatively monotone while allowing a classic accessory to stand out. “I am a girl who loves having classics in my wardrobe,” she said, listing a white shirt, blue denims, gold earrings or solitaires, and a classic watch among her wardrobe essentials. On the work front Mrunal was recently seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan', also starring Huma Qureshi. Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the Maddock Films production was released on October 2, 2026, on ZEE5.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her minimal yet classic fashion choices, says her love for timeless accessories, particularly classic watches, has been influenced by her mother, whom she describes as a “classic lady.”Mrunal recalled how she would sometimes “steal” watches from her mother’s wardrobe for important occasions, saying her mother played a key role in shaping her preference for classic styles. Talking about her preference for classic watches and the role her mother played in shaping her style, Mrunal said, “I think my mom has spoiled me because she was always a classic lady. Sometimes for my most important events, I would steal it from her,” she told ANI.The actor, who was present at the Tissot boutique launch at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, said she now plans to incorporate watches from her own collection into different occasions, ranging from red-carpet appearances and formal meetings to dinners. For Mrunal, a watch is more than just a timepiece. She described it as an important accessory that helps define her persona and personality, while complementing her otherwise minimal style. “Without a watch, your outfit is not complete, it just adds that little hint. It's also something so minimal, chic, and at the same time very classy. So if you have always seen the way I dress up, it's always minimal, but I want my accessories to speak for it,” said the actor best known for her performance in ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, among others.Speaking about her approach to styling, Mrunal said she prefers keeping her outfit relatively monotone while allowing a classic accessory to stand out. “I am a girl who loves having classics in my wardrobe,” she said, listing a white shirt, blue denims, gold earrings or solitaires, and a classic watch among her wardrobe essentials.Mrunal was recently seen in 'Pooja Meri Jaan', also starring Huma Qureshi. Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the Maddock Films production was released on October 2, 2026, on ZEE5.