The Bigg Boss rulebook usually eliminates one contestant every week. The public normally votes out the nominated contestants. The makers introduced a new twist this season. The house captain now selects three worst performers from the tasks. The co-contestants then vote to eliminate one person from this bottom three. The housemates eliminated Savinya last week using this exact method.

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