Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Which smartphone offers better value? A comparison of features, camera and more

The Poco M7 and M7 Pro offer different features at different price points. This comparison highlights their display, performance, camera, battery, and other key specifications to help you decide which phone is right for you.

The Poco M7, Poco's latest smartphone, has finally made its way to the Indian market. The Poco M7 Pro 5G, which debuted in December of last year, is positioned behind it. The smartphone, which starts at Rs 9,999, has a 50-megapixel camera, a huge battery, and a Snapdragon CPU. To make things easier for you, we have compared the two smartphones in case you're curious about how they stack up against the Poco M7 Pro.

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Display and design

A 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is a feature of the Poco M7. It has a maximum brightness of 600 nits and a pixel density of about 260 PPI. In contrast, the Poco M7 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 395 PPI and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, Always-On Display (AOD) is supported. The Poco M7 Pro is more durable than the Poco M7 since it is rated IP64, which means it is resistant to water and dust.

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: What's under the hood?

There is a significant difference in terms of performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor powers the Poco M7 Pro, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset powers the Poco M7. Both variants come with 6GB of RAM as standard. But the Poco M7 Pro has larger storage options—up to 256GB—than the Poco M7, which only has 128GB. The highest versions of both phones also support 8GB of RAM.

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Camera

The Poco M7's primary wide camera has 50 megapixels and an f/1.8 aperture. It can capture 30 frames per second in 1080p video. It features an 8-megapixel front camera that can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second for selfies. An enhanced 50-megapixel primary wide camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.5 aperture is included in the Poco M7 Pro. A 2-megapixel depth sensor is also included. At 30 frames per second, this camera can capture 1080p video. It features a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

Poco M7 vs Poco M7 Pro: Battery and other details

While the Poco M7 Pro has a 5,110mAh battery but has 45W wired charging capabilities, the Poco M7 has a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging. Both include fingerprint scanners for biometrics, however the Poco M7 Pro has an optical fingerprint scanner that is under the display, and the Poco M7 has a fingerprint scanner that is side-mounted. Both phones have Xiaomi's HyperOS installed on top of Android 14, and two significant Android upgrades are assured for them.

