Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Adrien Brody won Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards for The Brutalist. However, his viral gum-throwing moment, which missed girlfriend Georgina Chapman, stole the spotlight.

 

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Adrien Brody emerged victorious at the 97th Academy Awards, taking home the Best Actor award for his role in 'The Brutalist.' However, his "gum-throwing" incident has caught everyone's attention more than his win.

Brody was chewing gum when his name was called, so he took it out of his mouth while walking up to the stage and threw it to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. In no time, this particular moment became viral, garnering different reactions.

As per Variety, Brody and Chapman joined "Live With Kelly and Mark" backstage at the Oscars minutes after his big win, where Brody discussed his gum-throwing moment.
He admitted, "I could've swallowed it, but I didn't think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow."

Chapman admitted that she actually didn't catch Brody's gum. Kelly Ripa played the viral clip back and zoomed in on Chapman, who fumbled the catch as Brody's gum landed on the Oscars carpet in front of the stage.

Brody won the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards, defeating strong competition from other nominees including Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

He also stole the show with his acceptance speech. As the Academy began to play music to signal the end of his time, Brody politely told them to "turn the music off."
"I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," Brody said, adding, "I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief."

With his second Oscar win, Brody joined the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.
He added the first Oscar to his kitty in 2003. Back then, he won the famous Golden Trophy for his portrayal of Wladyslaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski's war drama 'The Pianist.' 

ALSO READ: Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it' NTI

Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it'

Orry touch helped couple conceive after 8 years? Socialite gets trolled for his claim (WATCH) RBA

Orry's touch helped couple conceive after 8 years? Socialite gets trolled for his claim (WATCH)

Shameless Vulgarity': Anupamaa makers face yet backlash over SHOCKING promo of Prem mistaken kiss scene watch

'Shameless, Vulgarity': Anupamaa makers face yet backlash over SHOCKING promo of Prem’s mistaken kiss scene

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why RBA

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why

Recent Stories

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon