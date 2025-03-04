Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Adrien Brody won Best Actor at the 97th Academy Awards for The Brutalist. However, his viral gum-throwing moment, which missed girlfriend Georgina Chapman, stole the spotlight.

Adrien Brody emerged victorious at the 97th Academy Awards, taking home the Best Actor award for his role in 'The Brutalist.' However, his "gum-throwing" incident has caught everyone's attention more than his win.

Brody was chewing gum when his name was called, so he took it out of his mouth while walking up to the stage and threw it to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. In no time, this particular moment became viral, garnering different reactions.

As per Variety, Brody and Chapman joined "Live With Kelly and Mark" backstage at the Oscars minutes after his big win, where Brody discussed his gum-throwing moment.

He admitted, "I could've swallowed it, but I didn't think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow."

Chapman admitted that she actually didn't catch Brody's gum. Kelly Ripa played the viral clip back and zoomed in on Chapman, who fumbled the catch as Brody's gum landed on the Oscars carpet in front of the stage.

Brody won the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards, defeating strong competition from other nominees including Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan.

He also stole the show with his acceptance speech. As the Academy began to play music to signal the end of his time, Brody politely told them to "turn the music off."

"I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," Brody said, adding, "I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief."

With his second Oscar win, Brody joined the A-list group of actors who have won the Best Actor award twice, including Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks.

He added the first Oscar to his kitty in 2003. Back then, he won the famous Golden Trophy for his portrayal of Wladyslaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski's war drama 'The Pianist.'

ALSO READ: Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it'

Latest Videos