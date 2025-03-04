'Shameless, Vulgarity': Anupamaa makers face yet backlash over SHOCKING promo of Prem’s mistaken kiss scene

As Anupamaa prepares for the spectacular wedding of Raahi (Adrija Addy Roy) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria), the story takes an unexpected and contentious turn.

Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

As the much-awaited wedding of Raahi (Adrija Addy Roy) and Prem (Shivam Khajuria) in Anupamaa approaches, the drama around it heats up.  A recently released video from the Haldi ceremony caught social media fire, revealing an unexpected and contentious mix-up.  In the video, Prem wrongly hugs Mahi (Spreha Chatterjee), Kavya's daughter and Vanraj's stepdaughter, believing she is his fiancée, Raahi.  

This misunderstanding develops when Mahi cleverly changes lehengas with Raahi.  Unaware of the swap, Prem hugs her from behind, while Mahi, aware of the mistake, keeps mute and watches the scene develop.  As Prem turns around, Mahi successfully conceals her face, resulting in an embarrassing position in which they both end up on the bed.  Just as Prem approaches to take the towel off her face, Anupamaa enters, presuming she is watching her daughter, Raahi, in an intimate moment with Prem.  

The image quickly brings back memories of her tragic past, namely the day she saw her ex-husband, Vanraj, with Kavya.  Prem approaches for a kiss, still oblivious of the mix-up.  

At that very time, a stunned Anupamaa impulsively shouts out Mahi's name.  Hearing it, Prem stops, opens his eyes, and is taken aback by the realisation.  Following the video's publication, netizens instantly flocked to social media to vent their displeasure, accusing the creators of "distasteful" and "vulgar" content.  Comments flooded in, criticising the show's narrative choices. 

One user commented, “Oh god… please, #Anupamaa writers, think before scripting such scenes. Why repeat the same trauma over and over?" Another frustrated viewer stated, “This is absolutely shameless! Instead of creating excitement for the wedding, they’re exploiting her past trauma. Disgusting!" A third user bluntly called for action, commenting, “Ban Anupamaa, spreading vulgarity."

Since Anupamaa's 15-year hiatus, numerous prominent performers have left the program, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma, Shivam Saxena, Gaurav Sharma, Kunwar Amar, and others.  Despite these modifications, the program continues to generate excitement, but not always for the right reasons. 

