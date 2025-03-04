Ramadan 2025: Hina Khan inspired 6 outfits for Id celebration [PHOTOS]

Ramadan has started and Id preparations are in full swing. Take inspiration from Hina Khan for the perfect Id outfit

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Ramadan 2025: Id is round the corner and preparation for outfits have already begun. Take inspiration from Hina Khan for that glam, eye-catching Id day outfit. Check here

budget 2025
article_image2

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks glam in this royal blue banarasi sharara paired with organza dupatta. Style the outfit with heavy earring and nude kohl laced makeup. Brown lip colour would do wonders with the outfit

article_image3

You can wear this type of golden organza lehenga paired with heavy jewellery. Hina looked like a regal princess as she twirled gracefully in her golden tissue lehenga. The ensemble featured exquisite embroidery, complemented by a wide zari border along the hemline. Paired with a choli-style blouse and a coordinating dupatta, the outfit exuded elegance and grandeur

article_image4

You can also style this type of velvet salwar. The intricate designs and the royal blue colour would make you pop out at Id parties. The beige juttis would serve the perfect

article_image5

Style a pink brocade style salwar suit designed with intricate zari and zadousi work. The pastel colour would be perfect for that morning dawat

article_image6

Style this Hina Khan inspired pink silk salwar suit for the glam evening Id dawat. Flowy hair and long jhumkas would add to the style

article_image7

This royal blue kaftan style gown dress would be perfect. Keep the makeup subtle with lots of blush and highlighter and kohl eyes

