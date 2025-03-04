HDFC Bank to Oil India: 6 Best stocks for high returns in the market

Business
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal advises betting on the shares of HDFC Bank. The target price is ₹1,848 with a stop loss at ₹1,690. Consider this for potential investment gains.
Motilal Oswal has given a buy rating to civil construction company NCC Limited. The target is ₹188 and the stop loss is ₹169. The share is currently ranging at ₹177.
Advice to buy shares of defense PSU stock Bharat Electronics. The target price for this share is ₹270. A stop loss of ₹243 should be maintained on this.
Brokerage firm Jefferies advises keeping shares of GMR Airports Limited in the portfolio. The target price is ₹92. The share is currently trading in the range of ₹71.
Antique Broking advises buying ONGC shares. The target price for this share is ₹335. The share is currently trading 38% below its high. It can give a return of 55% from here.
Antique Broking is bullish on Oil India, setting a long-term target of ₹610. The stock, 58% below its high, could rise 80% from here.
Before making any kind of investment, be sure to consult your market expert. Seek professional financial advice before investing.
Gold prices DROP Before women's day: Check 24k rates on March 4
UCO bank to Ceat: 6 shares to watch today on March 4
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 3: 22k, 24k, 18k prices remain steady
Ruby Mills to Jupiter: Top 7 gaining stock to watch on March 3