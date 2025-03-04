Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Fans are curious about the whereabouts of musician and actor Himesh Reshammiya as the latest videos of Ranu Mandal continue to be shared on the internet. In the clip, Ranu is seen wearing a Zomato T-shirt over a dress and standing still in the frame.

Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Ranu Mandal, who became a social media phenomenon overnight with her version of 'Ek pyaar ka nagma', appears to have reverted to her prior life.  After her singing video became viral on social media, artist and music composer Himesh Reshammiya handed her a major opportunity.  However, Ranu's life has not altered significantly.  

A new video of her being filmed is becoming popular on the internet, but the question remains: how much support is she receiving from all of this attention?  Ranu Mandal's videos have gone viral, and admirers are wondering where singer Himesh Reshammiya is today.  

An Instagram account called Dancer Aditi recently shared a video featuring Ranu Mandal.  

In the video, Ranu Mandal wears a Zomato T-shirt over a frock and remains stationary in the shot as a female dances around her.  The music playing in the background has the words 'Main Ranu, Mumbai Ki Ranu'.  The video, which has received 1.24 lakh likes, shows the girl dancing near Ranu. 
 
Following the video, Ranu Mandal's supporters asked the social media influencer to focus on assisting her rather than simply showing her talents.  Many others emphasised that assisting Ranu would be more meaningful and useful than simply utilising her as a subject for viral material. 

One user wrote, "Ranu Zomato mein Kaisa chal gaya", another commented saying, "इसको ऊपर उठा के ,,,फिर नीचे गिरा दिया क्या ???". Another one said, "इसलिए कहते है पैसा और घमंड ज्यादा दिन तक नहीं टिकता...". "खुद के पैर पर कुलाडी मार लेना की ब्रँड अँबेसिडर", said another user.

Seeing this dance video, fans advise the social media influencer instead of praising his dance. A fan wrote that you make videos with them to become famous, but why don't you help them? You should also help them. A user wrote that you could have given them good clothes before making the video.

