Nutrition guide: Lesser-known benefits of vitamin A apart from eye health

vitamin A has been considered essential for keeping the eyes healthy, do you know that its benefits are not limited to just eye health? Let's dive deep into this topic to know the numerous benefits of Vitamin A.

Nutrition guide: Lesser-known benefits of vitamin A apart from eye health
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

If you want good health, then it is considered very important to keep the food right. Health experts say that all people should consume such things as much as possible, from which most of the nutrients required by the body can be easily obtained. Studies show that we need many types of vitamins on a regular basis. Vitamin A is one of them.

Benefits of vitamin A:

Health experts say that vitamin A is an essential nutrient, which plays an important role in many important processes of the body. It not only helps in increasing eyesight but is also very important for overall health. Vitamin A has been found to be very beneficial for increasing the immunity of the body, keeping the skin healthy, strengthening bones, and improving fertility.

Vitamin A for eyes:

Vitamin A is considered very important for the eyes. Vitamin A has been found to be very beneficial for improving eyesight and preventing diseases like night blindness. According to research, vitamin A deficiency can cause diseases like retinitis pigmentosa and night blindness.

Vitamin A for immunity:

If vitamin A-rich things are included in the diet from an early age, then in the future it can be beneficial for you to protect against problems like age-related macular degeneration.

Immunity becomes strong.

The benefits of vitamin A are not limited to keeping the eyes healthy only. It should also be included in your diet to boost immunity.

Vitamin A helps in strengthening the immune system of the body. This vitamin is also considered very beneficial in protecting the body from infection by activating white blood cells. A 2020 study found that children who were deficient in vitamin A were at higher risk of diseases like diarrhea and pneumonia.

Rich in antioxidant properties

The beta-carotene present in vitamin A helps fight free radicals in the body. It is important to know here that the increase in free radicals in the body can also increase the risk of many types of chronic diseases. The antioxidant properties of vitamin A help prevent the growth of cancer cells in the body.

Not only this, regular consumption of it can also reduce the risk of diseases like heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

Additional benefits of vitamin A:

Increasing the amount of vitamin A in the diet can give you many more health benefits.

Vitamin A helps in skin repair and helps in the quick healing of wounds in case of injury.

Vitamin A also plays an important role in the formation and repair of skin cells.

Protects the skin from wrinkles and keeps it glowing and youthful.

The antioxidant properties of vitamin A protect the skin from free radicals, which cause premature aging.

This vitamin has also been found to have beneficial effects on fertility and fetal development.

