Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it'

Doja Cat, along with Lisa and Raye, performed a James Bond tribute at the Oscars 2025. Despite criticism, Doja Cat expressed pride in her performance and the experience on Instagram.
 

Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it' NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Rapper Doja Cat along with "Born Again" collaborators Lisa and Raye performed to a medley of songs from the James Bond franchise, in a sizable tribute to 007, at the 97th Academy Awards. However, their act did not go down well with several netizens.

Addressing the criticism, Doja Cat on Instagram wrote, "I danced with sarah paulson last night also Flow is my favorite movie of all time cuz it's a story about friendship. Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary..."

"I know a lot of people didn't like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself. The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats. I can't wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

As per Deadline, the tribute, which has since sparked conversation on social media regarding its success, began with a dance sequence from Margaret Qualley -- paying homage to Bond girls of eras past in a satin red dress -- and followed up with a trio of performances: Lisa sang Paul McCartney and Wings' "Live And Let Die," Doja Cat crooned "Diamonds Are Forever" originally performed by Shirley Bassey and Raye finished off with Adele's "Skyfall."

In a seperate post, Raye said she "was sooo nervous to sing this song because no one can sing Adele like Adele, but I tried my very best."

Lisa -- currently making her acting debut in Season 3 of The White Lotus -- shared to her Instagram Story that she was happy to be "reunited at the Oscars with my Born Again sisters."

The Oscars 2025 were held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night. 

ALSO READ: ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in disturbing’ articles

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on NTI

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Orry touch helped couple conceive after 8 years? Socialite gets trolled for his claim (WATCH) RBA

Orry's touch helped couple conceive after 8 years? Socialite gets trolled for his claim (WATCH)

Shameless Vulgarity': Anupamaa makers face yet backlash over SHOCKING promo of Prem mistaken kiss scene watch

'Shameless, Vulgarity': Anupamaa makers face yet backlash over SHOCKING promo of Prem’s mistaken kiss scene

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why RBA

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why

Recent Stories

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon