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Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13: How You Can Apply and Participate in the Show, Full Details Inside
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 has opened opportunities for common people to participate in the show. Interested candidates can apply through auditions by submitting a 3-minute video explaining why they deserve to enter the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss 13: New Season Promo Released With Early Launch Announcement
Just as the atmosphere around Bigg Boss 12 was beginning to settle, Colors Kannada TV has officially announced Bigg Boss 13. The promo for the upcoming season has already been released, revealing that the show will begin earlier than expected this time.
Along with the early premiere announcement, the makers have also extended a special offer for common people, giving them an opportunity to participate in the new season.
Opportunity For Common Contestants In Bigg Boss Kannada 13
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 has given the audience a chance to participate this time, and the channel has officially announced the same.
The show is usually limited to celebrities, with contestants who have been involved in controversies often given priority.
However, it is now being reported that this season may also provide an opportunity for common people to participate.
Bigg Boss Opens Doors To Common Contestants
“Clapping and cheering is enough. Are you ready to step into the ring with your thighs?” is the message shared by the Colors Kannada channel in its latest promo.
The channel further says, “Namaste Karnataka. There is no point in having desires that are not given a chance. This time, Bigg Boss is giving wings to the dreams of ordinary people like you. Clapping and cheering is enough. Are you ready to step into the ring with your thighs? You are welcome to the Bigg Boss house.”
The promo invites common people to participate in the upcoming season, highlighting an opportunity beyond celebrity contestants.
How To Apply For Bigg Boss Auditions?
Interested candidates must participate in the audition process as announced by the channel. To apply, participants are required to submit a three-minute video explaining why they deserve a place in the Bigg Boss house.
In the video, applicants must also provide their personal details, including name, address and age.
The completed video should be sent to the official website: colorskannada.jiostar.com.
Bigg Boss Kannada: Common Man Entry First Introduced In Season 5
Earlier, a common man was given an opportunity to participate in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, which was held in 2017. Salesman Diwakar gained significant attention by reaching the grand finale of the show.
He eventually finished as the runner-up, making headlines for his impressive journey. Later, Diwakar also acted in a Kannada film titled Race.
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