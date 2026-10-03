Salman Khan will be seen schooling Qazi Touqeer in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 'Weekend Ka Vaar' for his insensitive joke on Kanika Mann. The host confronts Qazi for his behaviour and his non-apology after Kanika expressed her discomfort.

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to address the recent argument between Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann during the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, calling out Qazi for his response after Kanika expressed her discomfort over one of his jokes.

The disagreement took place during a recent episode when Qazi made a ‘lollipop’ joke that did not sit well with Kanika. She reminded him that she had already made it clear that she was not comfortable with such jokes. What followed was an argument between the two contestants, with the issue eventually becoming a talking point during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer

In the latest promo, Salman is seen questioning Qazi over his approach to the situation. Pointing out that Kanika had taken offence to his remarks, Salman tells Qazi that he should have backed off once he realised that his intention had been perceived differently.

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“Qazi, jab kisi ko aapka intention galat laga hai. You should just back out. Lekin aap lage rahe, nonstop like a stuck record,” Salman says.

He then turned to Kanika and asked whether Qazi apologised to her. “Kanika, kya inhone aapko sorry bola? Humne nahi dekha aapko sorry bolte huye,” Salman said, before pointing out Qazi’s earlier stance that he would rather “take a bullet” than apologise.

As Qazi attempted to clarify his position, saying, “Maine mazak mazak mein sorry bola tha,” Kanika, however, immediately disagreed. Salman then questioned Qazi’s way of offering an apology jokingly, asking, “Kisi ne suna hai? Mazak mazak mein sorry bolte huye.”

With Salman directly confronting Qazi, the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode is expected to bring yet another tense conversation inside the house. This also comes at a time when Rhiti Tiwari was unexpectedly eliminated from the house mid-week. (ANI)