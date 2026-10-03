Makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday. He was shot twice on Loharka Road and later died in hospital. The police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and the motive.

Makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday. The incident took place on Loharka Road, where Sandhu sustained two gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed during treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. As per DCP PS Virk, the police have gathered some leads. He added that efforts are underway to solve the case at the earliest. Following the recording of statements from the family, police registered an FIR and initiated the preliminary investigation. The motive behind the incident and the identity of the attackers are being investigated.

Victim's Public Presence and Online Abuse

Madhusudan Sandhu became a familiar presence on podcasts, speaking candidly about make-up, the film industry, and gender issues. His public presence, however, was often met with a barrage of homophobic abuse on social media. (ANI)