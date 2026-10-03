Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their son Guriq's 5th birthday with touching social media posts. While Neha shared adorable family moments, Angad wrote an emotional note for Guriq, also remembering his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi.

Actor Neha Dhupia has shared a heartwarming message for her son, Guriq, celebrating the little one’s fifth birthday on Saturday. In an Instagram post, Neha shared a carousel of pictures and videos, capturing adorable glimpses of her son and their family moments. “You light up our lives our baby boy… Uff! my whole heart beats for you…. Happy 5 our Guqqu … mama loves you to the moon n back n more…. Stay curious, stay happy , stay wild our child,” she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Angad Bedi Remembers Late Father in Birthday Wish

Likewise, Angad Bedi also shared a post for their son, also remembering his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi. The actor wrote, “Guriq turns 5 today pitaji. Wish you were here to see his growth. Hes turning out to be a fine boy. I try and share all my learnings from you.. He asks about you when he sees your pictures.. i do sit him down and tell him your stories.. He knows you are watching over him at all times.. with a snap of a finger hes 5.. very soon he will fly out of his nest.. guide him whenever hes looking for answers.. Your most used phrase.. "Mann Niva Matt Uchi" - this is your present to him. One more thing.. he's ambidextrous just like you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BISHAN SINGH BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad Bedi also shared a heartwarming picture of his late father, playing a very young Guriq. Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia mentioned how their son Guriq has got the “best papa.” “And one more thing dad… he has the best papa in your son,” she wrote.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021. (ANI)