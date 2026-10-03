Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj attended the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra in Chitradurga. He spoke about his upcoming film 'Cheetah', a big-budget project focusing on farmer welfare where he plays a labourer, alongside a star cast.

Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj on Saturday participated in the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra in Chitradurga and spoke about his upcoming film 'Cheetah', in which he plays the role of a labourer and which focuses on the welfare of farmers. The Shobha Yatra was organised under the leadership of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Chitradurga. Prajwal Devaraj was felicitated and welcomed at the event by District In-charge Minister T Raghumurthy and MLA K C Veerendra Pappy.

Prajwal Devaraj on upcoming film 'Cheetah'

Speaking to the media, Prajwal Devaraj described 'Cheetah' as a big-budget, content-driven film that combines commercial elements with a story centred on farmers. "The industry's (Kannada film industry) graph is rising, and I hope this momentum continues. My upcoming project, 'Cheetah', is a big-budget film that focuses on the welfare of farmers. I play the role of a labourer in it. The film features mass-appeal elements and songs; it is a content-driven movie. I am deeply interested in such projects. I act in commercial films as well as various other genres, but with 'Cheetah', we are combining all these elements. It promises to be a major film in my career," he said.

He added that the film was shot on a specially constructed set replicating K R Market. "We shot the film on a set replicating K.R. Market, constructed on two acres of the HMT factory premises. The movie features an ensemble cast."

The movie is directed by Raja Kalai Kumar and stars Sunil, Sruthi Hariharan and Megha Shetty in the prominent roles. It is produced by Prathiba Naresh under the banner of Rajalakshmi Entertainment.

'Happy to participate in festival celebrated by everyone'

At the event, the actor was felicitated and welcomed by District In-charge Minister T Raghumurthy and MLA K C Veerendra Pappy.

The actor expressed his happiness of participating in Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra, which is celebrated collectively without discrimination and draws lakhs of devotees. "The organisers and fans have been inviting me for many years to participate in the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra. But I could not come. I have come today. I have now got an opportunity to participate in this festival, which is celebrated by everyone together without any discrimination and in the Shobha Yatra, where lakhs of devotees gather. I too am eager to dance in front of the DJ," said Prajwal Devaraj while talking to the media.

He also offered prayers for farmers and expressed hope for timely rainfall and good crops. "At this time, I pray to Vighna Nivaraka for the farmers of the state that he should give timely rain and crops and protect them. It is because of them that we eat food. We exist if they exist," the actor added.

The release date of 'Cheetah' is yet to be announced by the makers.