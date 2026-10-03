Vijay Deverakonda shares a cute BTS video of his wife Rashmika Mandanna from the 'Ranabaali' set. Rashmika playfully mimics his character and dialogue. The film, their first after marriage, has wrapped its shoot and is set for an Oct 2026 release.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film 'Ranabaali' featuring his co-star and wife Rashmika Mandanna. In a new behind-the-scenes video from the period drama, Rashmika is seen mimicking Vijay and even delivering one of his dialogues before hiding her face and breaking into a shy blush. The adorable moment of the couple was shared by Vijay Deverakonda on his Instagram handle. In the clip, Vijay can be seen sitting on a swing chair as Rashmika approaches him and playfully mimics his Ranabaali character. She then delivers his dialogue, “This is Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali,” before covering her mouth with both hands and bursting into laughter.

While sharing the video, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "She is a Cute Savage. They call her... Introducing my entertainment everyday. My distraction from the seriousness of being me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

About 'Ranabaali'

Meanwhile, the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Ranabaali' has officially wrapped, with the makers announcing a 29-day countdown to the film’s worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026. The final schedule also brought an emotional farewell on set for Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the pivotal character of Jayamma. The wrap marked a special moment for the team as production on the film came to an end.

The film's song “Endhayya Saami”, a much-loved track from the film’s soundtrack, has also been released by the makers, signifying the love chemistry between the couple.

The movie is set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878; 'Ranabaali' is positioned as a period action drama centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action.

'Ranabaali' is the first film in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space following their real-life marriage in February 2026. While it marks their very first release as a married couple, it is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.