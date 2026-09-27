Tandav Ram and Gagan Chinnappa share a fantastic bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Their deep friendship is making major headlines in Bigg Boss 13. Tandav worked as a producer for the Zee Kannada serial Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha around four to five years ago. Gagan Chinnappa prepared for the launch of his Seetha Raama serial during the same time. Both actors became close friends during their promotional events. They have now reunited on the Bigg Boss reality show.

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