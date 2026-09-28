While the family has kept much of the home private, glimpses shared through social media and media reports show a warm design language. Large glass windows allow plenty of natural light, while marble-finished floors, neutral walls, plants and Indian-inspired decorative elements add character to the interiors.

A Special Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

One of the most emotional details associated with the house is its connection to the late Rishi Kapoor. Images from the residence have shown a photograph of the veteran actor, with Ranbir, Neetu and Alia seen paying tribute to him. The detail adds a deeply personal layer to what is otherwise a highly luxurious property.