Veteran actress Mithu Mukherjee passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night after a long battle with cancer.

The entertainment industry is mourning another big loss. Veteran actress Mithu Mukherjee has passed away. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night. She was battling cancer for a while.

The actress had sold her South Kolkata residence and shifted to Mumbai permanently. She was undergoing treatment in the city. But despite all medical efforts, doctors could not save her. Her fight ended at the age of 71.

About Mithu Mukherjee

Mukherjee, who had lived in Mumbai for some years, was a well-known figure in Bengali film throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

She collaborated with various prominent actors of the time, including Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and Ranjit Mullick.

Mukherjee, born in Kolkata in 1955, made his film debut at17. She debuted in Chitta Bose's Shesh Parba in 1972, alongside Shamit Bhanja.

Her debut came in Dinen Gupta's Marjina Abdulla, in which she portrayed the title character alongside Debraj Roy.

The actor later acted in a number of Bengali films, including Nishikanya, Mouchak, Kabi, Hotel Snow Fox, Pratima, Bandhan, Prarthana, and Swayamsiddha. Her performances and screen presence established her as one of the most known faces in Bengali film at the time.