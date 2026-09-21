Jr NTR Injury Update: Young Tiger Recovers Fast, Set To Resume Dragon Shoot Soon
Young Tiger Jr NTR is making a strong comeback after a shoulder injury forced him to take a break. As recovery progresses, Tarak is gearing up to resume Dragon shoot soon.
Jr NTR Recovers From Shoulder Injury
Pan-India movie Dragon brings together Tollywood star Jr NTR and sensational director Prashanth Neel. The actor recently suffered a shoulder injury on the sets and underwent arthroscopic surgery. Doctors advised him to rest for a few days. He is recovering well now, and makers finally have an update on his return to the sets.
Jr NTR Prepares For A Long Shooting Schedule
Jr NTR will join the new shooting schedule of Dragon from the first week of October. Director Prashanth Neel did not waste any time during the actor's break. He wrapped up crucial scenes with the rest of the cast. The team has already completed nearly 70 percent of the shoot. Makers plan a non-stop marathon schedule from October to February next year. They will also shoot some key sequences for the Dragon sequel during this time.
Jr NTR Plays A Ruthless Assassin In Dragon
Director Prashanth Neel always delivers universal action stories with dark shades. Jr NTR will surprise fans in a completely new mass avatar this time. The story revolves around a deadly war for control over the international opium and heroin network. Makers already raised expectations by introducing Jr NTR as Luger, a ruthless assassin working for the Afghan Trading Company.
Star-Studded Cast Joins The Dragon Universe
This massive action drama features a stellar cast from different industries. Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, senior Malayalam actor Biju Menon, and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth play crucial roles. Makers are planning a grand worldwide theatrical release for the film on June 11, 2027.
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