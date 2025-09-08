Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Dreaming of Entering? Here’s How Watching Serials Can Help
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 starts on September 28. Watch Colors Kannada serials like Drishtibottu, Premakavya, Bhagyalakshmi, and answer questions to win a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house and meet Kiccha Sudeep.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 To Begin Soon
There are only a few days left for the start of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, which will premiere on the 28th. The contestants have already been finalised, but all details are being kept under wraps for now. While a few names have surfaced, many others remain uncertain.
Contestant Secrets Remain Under Wraps
Regardless of the speculated names, the truth will be revealed only once the show begins. Millions of people dream of entering the Bigg Boss house, but as everyone knows, only celebrities or those who gain fame, or infamy, through controversy usually make the cut. For ordinary people, it’s nearly impossible, as the channel relies on popular faces for viewership.
Opportunity For Common People This Season
Despite this, many fans have long wished to step into the Bigg Boss house. This season, the channel has given some of them an opportunity. In a recently released promo, Colors Kannada revealed what viewers must do to get the chance.
Watch Serials And Win A Chance To Enter
According to the promo, viewers need to watch Colors Kannada serials daily from 6 pm to 10:30 pm and answer the questions asked at the end of each show through Jio Hostar. Lucky winners will then get a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house as a guest.
Serials That Offer The Bigg Boss Pass
Viewers have to watch serials like Drishtibottu, Premakavya, Bhagyalakshmi, Muddusose, Ninagi, Bhargavi LLB, Nandagokula, Yajamana, and Ramachari and answer the end-of-episode questions. Through this, the channel aims not only to boost TRPs but also to give common people access to the Bigg Boss platform.
Curiosity About The New Bigg Boss House
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly wondering what the Bigg Boss house will look like this season. Earlier, the house was located at Innovative Film City but was later shifted elsewhere. Last season, the house even sparked controversy, leading to a court case.
Sudeep Promises Bigger And Better Stage
In a recent video, Kiccha Sudeep revealed, “This time, it’s a bigger and better stage, with a warmer and brighter Bigg Boss house. There are so many things to do this season.” His words have further raised anticipation among fans.