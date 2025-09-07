A famous Kannada news anchor has confirmed receiving an offer to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 but stated, “I’m not going.” Fans and media are speculating about the contestant lineup and upcoming season.

With just 20 days remaining until the premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, preparations for selecting contestants are in full swing. While several participants have already been confirmed, last-minute changes are common in this high-profile reality show. Fans are eagerly awaiting the final lineup, speculating about which celebrities, social media influencers, and prominent personalities will enter the iconic Bigg Boss house.

A recent revelation by a renowned journalist added to the buzz: “The offer was real, but I'm not going.”

Kichcha Sudeep Returns As Host

Amid previous uncertainties about the show’s continuity, Kichcha Sudeep has confirmed his return as host of Bigg Boss Kannada 12. Earlier, he had expressed reluctance to continue, but after the channel agreed to prioritise Kannada content, Sudeep reportedly signed on to host the next four seasons, much to the delight of fans.

Bigg Boss House Confirmed

This season’s Bigg Boss house will be located at the Innovative Film City near Bidadi, Bengaluru. Previous seasons were shot near Doddaballapur. Each season, the house undergoes design changes, with the last season being the largest among all Bigg Boss houses across different languages.

“I’m Not Going”: Jayaprakash Shetty

Renowned news anchor Jayaprakash Shetty shared a social media post stating, “It's true that I received an offer to participate in Bigg Boss, but I'm not going.”

Journalists like Kirik Keerthi and Gaurish Akki have participated in previous seasons. Currently, he is not associated with any news channel, leaving his future plans uncertain.

Premiere Date And Rumored Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 is set to premiere on September 28. YouTubers Varun Aradhya, Varsha Kaveri, Sameer Sam, and Dr. Bro have reportedly received offers to participate. Anchor Jahnavi is also rumored to be a contestant. To make way for the show, two Colors Kannada serials are expected to conclude ahead of the premiere.