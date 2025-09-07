Image Credit : @ColorsKannada/X

Sudeep has already caught attention with his new hairstyle. The actor has grown his hair long for his upcoming movie Mark, and fans are loving the look. He appears in the Bigg Boss promo in the same getup.

The promo, shared on social media, declares: “The boss of reality shows, one address for real entertainment. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 grand opening on September 28.”