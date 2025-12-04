- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19 Winner LEAKED: Gaurav Khanna vs Farrhana Bhatt – Predictions Tweet Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 19 Winner LEAKED: Gaurav Khanna vs Farrhana Bhatt – Predictions Tweet Goes Viral
As the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale approaches, fans are buzzing over a viral prediction claiming the winner. Social media is flooded with debates, discussions, and excitement about Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Buzz Peaks Ahead of Grand Night
With the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale just days away, excitement is skyrocketing among fans. From heated discussions about top contestants to surprising mid-week evictions, social media is overflowing with predictions and debates. The final week has turned into one of the show's most thrilling phases this season.
Ashnoor and Shehbaz’s Exit Shocks Viewers
The latest Weekend Ka Vaar brought unexpected twists. Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated after striking Tanya Mittal during the ticket-to-finale task, leaving viewers stunned. The next day, Shehbaz Badesha was evicted based on audience votes. These back-to-back eliminations intensified the competition and cleared the path for the season’s top performers.
Viral Tweet Claims Finale Ranking
Amid the tension, a prediction tweet claiming to know the winner and runners-up has gone viral on X. The tweet names Gaurav Khanna as winner, Farrhana Bhatt as runner-up, and Pranit More as second runner-up. Fans are divided, with many bookmarking the post to see if the prediction turns true.
Final Prediction:
Winner: #GauravKhanna
Runner up: #FarrhanaBhatt
2nd Runner up: #PranitMore
Bookmark this tweet. #BB19#Biggboss19
— Sagar Rathore (@Sagarrathore_) November 29, 2025
Gaurav Khanna Gains Momentum Before Finale
Gaurav Khanna, a well-known TV star, continues to be a strong contender. His composed and strategic game has earned praise from host Salman Khan, who called his approach “dangerous yet balanced.” With the finale scheduled for December 7, 2025, viewers can tune in on JioHotstar and Colors TV to witness the grand conclusion.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.