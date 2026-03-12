He said, “Vaise sach bolu toh thoda time lagta hain ye sab aana. Frankly, abhi tak nahi miley hain. Lekin, I am sure mil jayenge because ek process hota hain (If I am being truthful, it takes time. I have not received it yet. But I am sure I will get it because there is a process).”

Explaining further, he added, “I think 1-2 mahiney toh lagte hain ye saari cheezein aanein mein because company ki apni internal audits hoti hain. Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega. Thoda delay hota hain, which is fine. TV ka banda hoon and TV mein thode delays hote hain. Aa jayega (It takes about 1-2 months for all the things to arrive because there are internal audits based on the company. I am from TV and there are delays here. It will come).”