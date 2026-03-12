- Home
During Gaurav Khanna’s vlog, a fan asked whether he had received all the promised incentives from the program, including the prize money, an automobile, and other privileges.
Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who won Bigg Boss Season 19, has disclosed that he has yet to receive the Rs 50 lakh prize money promised by the producers following his triumph. In a recent YouTube video, the actor addressed the delay while answering fans' questions.
Gaurav won Bigg Boss 19 after spending almost three months in the house. The season concluded with a spectacular finale in December 2025, during which host Salman Khan announced him the winner. In the final round, he overcame Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik to win the trophy.
During his vlog, a fan asked Gaurav whether he had received all the promised incentives from the program, including prize money, an automobile, and other privileges. Responding to the query, the actor said that he is still waiting for the money award.
He said, “Vaise sach bolu toh thoda time lagta hain ye sab aana. Frankly, abhi tak nahi miley hain. Lekin, I am sure mil jayenge because ek process hota hain (If I am being truthful, it takes time. I have not received it yet. But I am sure I will get it because there is a process).”
Explaining further, he added, “I think 1-2 mahiney toh lagte hain ye saari cheezein aanein mein because company ki apni internal audits hoti hain. Aa jayega, aisa nahi hain ki nahi aayega. Thoda delay hota hain, which is fine. TV ka banda hoon and TV mein thode delays hote hain. Aa jayega (It takes about 1-2 months for all the things to arrive because there are internal audits based on the company. I am from TV and there are delays here. It will come).”
In the same video, another fan asked the actor how his life had changed since winning the reality program. Gaurav said that he has received a lot of affection from supporters since his triumph. According to him, 50 to 60 people visit his Kanpur home every day to meet with him.
The actor also stated that many spectators liked how he handled the game with respect and grace. He also stated that people now identify him more with Bigg Boss than with any of his past efforts.
Interestingly, Gaurav's triumph followed his success on Celebrity MasterChef India, making it a noteworthy period in his television career. He was also one of the few contestants in the show's history to win the championship without engaging in significant fights or intense rivalries within the house.
