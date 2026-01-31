- Home
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, has addressed relationship rumours after a cryptic social media post sparked speculation, clarifying misunderstandings and urging fans not to draw conclusions about her marriage.
Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz
Akanksha Chamola recently set social media abuzz after sharing a reflective Hindi note on Instagram about relationships driven by needs rather than emotions. The post quickly went viral, with many users speculating trouble in her marriage. Within days, divorce rumours involving her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, gained momentum online.
Clarification Breaks Silence
Addressing the chatter, Akanksha clarified in an interview that the post had nothing to do with her personal life. She explained it was part of promotional content for an upcoming project. Unfortunately, the subtle message was taken out of context, leading people to draw conclusions that were far removed from reality.
Trolling and Assumptions
Despite her clarification, Akanksha faced heavy trolling. Many linked the post to ongoing assumptions about her marriage, particularly around Gaurav’s reported desire for a child and her decision not to become a mother. The narrative quickly shifted from professional promotion to personal judgment, amplifying unnecessary scrutiny.
Standing Her Ground
Speaking to Bombay Times, Akanksha responded with characteristic confidence. Calling herself the “troll queen,” she reiterated that her choice to not have children is deeply personal. She emphasized that she has always been transparent about it and firmly believes such decisions require no explanation or societal approval.
Career and Relationship Update
Akanksha and Gaurav married in 2016 after meeting at an audition. While Akanksha is known for shows like Santoshi Maa and Crime Patrol, Gaurav recently lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Amid rumours, both continue to focus on thriving careers, choosing dignity over digital noise.
