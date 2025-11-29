- Home
Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 due to low votes, according to media reports. Here’s a look at his fees and total earnings from the show.
Shehbaz Badesha’s Bigg Boss Journey
Shehbaz Badesha entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant in the second week. He stayed in the house for 12 weeks and was eliminated in the 14th week, leaving fans curious about his overall performance and impact.
Shehbaz Badesha’s Reported Fees
Reports suggest Shehbaz Badesha earned between ₹80,000 and ₹1 lakh per week for his stint on Bigg Boss 19. While these figures are not officially confirmed, they give an idea of the remuneration contestants may receive for the reality show.
Shehbaz Badesha’s Total Earnings
Based on reported weekly fees of ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh, Shehbaz Badesha is estimated to have earned between ₹9.6 lakh and ₹12 lakh from his 12-week stint on Bigg Boss 19, making his reality show journey financially rewarding.
Shehbaz Badesha’s Net Worth
According to a FilmiBeat report, Shehbaz Badesha’s net worth is estimated between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore. While these figures are not officially confirmed, they suggest his career in entertainment and television has contributed significantly to his wealth.
Shehbaz Badesha’s Income Sources
Shehbaz Badesha primarily earns through Punjabi music, releasing solo albums. He also monetizes his social media presence with 1.4M Instagram followers and earns well from reality shows, making his career in entertainment diverse and financially rewarding.
