Bigg Boss 19 Throwback! Gaurav Khanna to Tanya Mittal-Childhood Photos of Contestants Go Viral
The grand finale of Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 19' is set for this week. How did the current 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants look in their childhood? Take a look at the pictures...
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, who entered 'Bigg Boss 19' on the first day, is a TV actor known for serials like 'Anupamaa'. He is the first person to reach the 'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale, securing his spot by winning the Ticket to Finale task.
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal, from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is a social media influencer who made headlines on 'Bigg Boss 19' for being outspoken. She entered the show during the premiere and entertained the audience for 15 weeks.
Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik is a singer and music composer. He entered 'Bigg Boss 19' during the premiere. He is one of the strongest contestants on the show and has made it to the finalists.
Farhana Bhatt
Actress Farhana Bhatt, who has had minor roles in films like 'Singham Again', has been in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house since day one. Known for her abusive language, Farhana Bhatt is the most controversial contestant of this season.
Malti Chahar
Malti Chahar entered 'Bigg Boss 19' as a wild card. She entered the show on day 42 and made it to the finale week. According to recent reports, she has been eliminated in a mid-week eviction.
