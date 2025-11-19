- Home
Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, was spotted entering the Bigg Boss 19 house on Tuesday. In the forthcoming episode, the two will share their love story on TV.
This week is important for Bigg Boss 19 participants since Family Week is taking place inside the BB house, and each contender will get to see their family members. So far, Kunickaa Sadanand's song' Ayaan' and granddaughter have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, along with Ashnoor's father, Gurmeet Singh.
By the conclusion of Tuesday's program, Gaurav Khanna's wife, TV actress Akanksha Chamola, had entered the home, adding to the hilarity. A video of the two expressing their love story has gone viral online, and they have also disclosed their 9-year age gap.
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's love story
While speaking with Ashnoor and Pranit More, Akanksha stated, 'We didn't date; we married right away.' In another video, the two were heard saying, "We have a 9-year age difference, and Gaurav liked first." He asked for my number with a ridiculous pretext, but I didn't realise he was trying. I gave it right away, and after a few months, we got married.
Gaurav Khanna, who will turn 44 in December, is the same age as Akanksha Chamola. That implies he is presently 43 years old, and because the pair disclosed that Akanksha is 9 years younger than him, she is now 34 years old.
It is worth noting that Akanksha received online abuse for not supporting Gaurav from outside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Additionally, her Instagram comment section was filled with nasty remarks after GK claimed they do not have children because his wife is not ready yet.
However, once today's program goes up, perhaps numerous questions will be answered and several haters will be silenced.
Other housemates' family members will also enter the BB19 home. This week has been both entertaining and heartbreaking for all the Bigg Boss contestants and watchers alike.
After Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik, Shehbaz Badesha's cousin Karanvir, Pranit More's brother, Malti Chahar's father, and Tanya Mittal's brother will enter the Bigg Boss 19 house.