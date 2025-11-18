- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants? This Week’s Voting Trend Reveals All
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants? This Week’s Voting Trend Reveals All
There have been numerous twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, the show's popularity has continued to grow as the chaos inside the house worsens.
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants?
Pranit More chose Shehbaz Badesha as "winner material" in the most recent Bigg Boss 19 show, leaving Gaurav Khanna unhappy. Gaurav's sister recently criticised the Bigg Boss 19 producers for siding with Amaal Mallik. She stated in her piece, 'It's honestly evident now that the makers are trending way too much in favour.'
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants?
There have been numerous twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, the show's popularity has continued to grow as the chaos inside the house worsens. Pranit More, influenced by the story unfolding in the house, chose Shehbaz Badesha as "winner material" over Gaurav Khanna. But who do people say is currently leading the show in terms of popularity and voting trends?
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants?
According to BB Tak, Gaurav is topping the voting trend with the most votes. Farrhana Bhatt follows the popularity trend. Pranit emerged as the third most popular candidate on Salman Khan's presented show. Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal then ride the popularity wave.
Meanwhile, Shehbaz, Malti, and Kunickaa are among the bottom three, with Kunickaa reportedly receiving the fewest votes. Despite receiving the fewest votes in several weeks, Kunickaa has managed to avoid being eliminated. In the next episode, Kunickaa's son will arrive to cheer her up.
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants?
Gaurav's sister Priya Mehrotra called out Bigg Boss 19 creators in a recent Instagram story, "It's honestly clear now that the makers are trending way too much in favour of a contestant from a big, well connected family."
🚨 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Popularity Ranking Week-12
1. Gaurav Khanna - 4,010 ❤️
2. Farrhana Bhatt - 2,170
3. Pranit More - 2,100
4. Ashnoor Kaur - 1,554
5. Tanya Mittal - 1,373
6. Amaal Mallik - 1,183
7. Malti Chahar - 722
8. Shehbaz Badesha - 410
9. Kunickaa Sadanand - 73…
— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 17, 2025
She then continued to praise her brother saying, "There's Gaurav Khanna playing solo, standing firm, and delivering a clean, solid game without any special treatment. He's proving himself every single day purely on strength, grit, and individuality (sic)."
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are the Top 3 Popular Contestants?
She further went on to call indirectly out (without taking any name) to Amaal, saying that he is being backed by the makers and everyone else. Priya further added in her post that despite all the support, Amaal is “still can not hold his ground.”
Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday through Sunday at 9 p.m. on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 p.m. on Colours TV.