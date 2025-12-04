- Home
- Entertainment
- VIDEO: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding; Here’s What Happened NEXT (WATCH)
VIDEO: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding; Here’s What Happened NEXT (WATCH)
A viral video shows a bride asking Shah Rukh Khan to recite his famous 'zubaan kesari' speech from the Vimal advertisement. In answer, SRK playfully declines, saying'mai thodi na yaha pe zubaan kesari karunga.'
When Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding
Everyone remembers Shah Rukh Khan for one particular advertisement. No one will ever forget SRK in Vimal. In a recent viral video, a bride asked the superstar to speak the phrase "zubaan kesari."
In the video, SRK says to the bride, "Ek baar business walon ke sath business kar lo, jaan nahi chorte." "Gutka wale bhi na yaar." When the bride asked him to deliver the line, the actor took her hand and said, "Har baar jab karta hu, paise leta hu darling pappa ko keh dena tum (sic)." He went on: “Achi baat karte hain, mai thodi na yaha pe zubaan kesari karunga (sic).”
Forget about dancing, they were teasing Srk with Vimal and Jubaa kesari 😭
Gante ka Badshah of Bollywood https://t.co/9fXOISg0AKpic.twitter.com/OmOXlzJfps
— Tyler Burbun (@BurbunPitt) December 3, 2025
When Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding
A viewer responded to the popular video, writing, "I was at this wedding reception in Delhi - the guys were from Vimal Pan Masala (sic)." Another person said, "That's under the belt treatment." Must be a lesson for the so-called celebrities (sic)."
In another video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing to Jawan's Chaleya song. As SRK danced, the bride was spotted standing in the centre, refusing to dance with the superstar despite his best attempts. A user shared the video with the statement, "Shahrukh Khan danced at some billionaire's wedding for money, and even the bride refused to dance with him (sic)."
Shahrukh Khan danced at some Billionaire's wedding for money , and even bride refused to dance with him 😭
Warra King khan of Bollywood 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vNe9mCEPFA
— Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) December 2, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan on the work front
Shah Rukh Khan is expected to star in his highly anticipated film King, which is set for release in 2026. However, the creators have yet to confirm a precise release date.
According to BollyMovieReviews, SRK will make a special appearance in King. Following this, the celebrity is scheduled to appear in the highly anticipated Pathaan 2, extending his run of blockbuster films.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.