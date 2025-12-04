Google India Search 2025: OTT Rankings Led by K-Dramas, Bigg Boss & Aryan Khan
Google India’s Year in Search 2025 reveals the Top 7 OTT shows, with Squid Game, Panchayat, Bigg Boss and more dominating searches across India.
Google India Search 2025
Google India's Year in Search 2025 unveils the year when global hits and homegrown favorites took over the streaming arena in the country. If "Squid Game" took the top place, then there were titles like "Panchayat," "Bigg Boss," and some new breakout ones that show the evolving OTT obsession of the country.
Squid Game
Google India Year in Search 2025 has interestingly highlighted a change in streaming preferences in the country, wherein the name of "Squid Game" was declared as the most-searched OTT title of the year. All eyes were set on the comeback of the global pop culture event.
Indian audiences rushed unto Google to search for episode breakdowns, character details, and plot theories. The survival drama coupled with emotional depth and highly shocking twists kept firmly at top of the rank.
Panchayat
At the second place remained "Panchayat", still holding well as one of India's most beloved home-grown series. Characters' arcs, new-season updates, and memorable dialogues caused a spike in searches. Its simplicity, humor, and rooted storytelling allowed it to maintain a loyal fan following, thereby contributing to high search volume throughout 2025.
Bigg Boss
Being a regular on the list, Bigg Boss comfortably bagged the third spot. Be it eliminations, controversies, or weekend episodes-fans have kept Google loaded with their queries. The talk about the show on social media also contributed to the high search volume.
The finale of this show is set on December 7, with top 5 contestants Amaal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal.
'Ba***rds Of Bollywood':
An unlikely entry for the fourth position, Ba***rds of Bollywood was a title that gained traction for its edgy format and bold narratives. The show gathered momentum through online debates and word of mouth and thus became one of the most searched series this year.
Paatal Lok
"Paatal Lok" seems to be back in trend at number five now. The series was one with many good performances and a grittily portrayed story that had viewers rewatching episodes and reading thorough reviews online.
Special Ops
The sixth place was held for "Special Ops," a name recognized for its slick spy drama and high octane storytelling. All updates about the franchise keep searches alive.
With Life Giving You Tangerines
Finally, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" rounded off at number seven, trending with its emotional storyline and visually rich narration that appealed widely to the youth.
