Image Credit : Twitter

Google India Year in Search 2025 has interestingly highlighted a change in streaming preferences in the country, wherein the name of "Squid Game" was declared as the most-searched OTT title of the year. All eyes were set on the comeback of the global pop culture event.

Indian audiences rushed unto Google to search for episode breakdowns, character details, and plot theories. The survival drama coupled with emotional depth and highly shocking twists kept firmly at top of the rank.