Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar hits theaters on December 5. Alongside its star power and action-packed buzz, fans are curious about the educational background of its talented cast. Here’s a look.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh completed his schooling at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. His educational journey reflects a balance of academics and his growing passion for acting.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt completed his schooling at The Lawrence School, Kasauli, in Himachal Pradesh, finishing his 12th grade there. His education laid the foundation before he stepped into films and became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.
Akshaye Khanna
After completing his schooling at Bombay International School in Mumbai, Akshaye Khanna pursued formal training in acting. He later graduated from an elite acting institute, shaping the strong on-screen presence he is known for today.
R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan completed his schooling at DBMS English School in Jamshedpur and later graduated with a BSc degree. He also earned a master’s in public speaking, which sharpened his communication and presentation skills.
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal completed his schooling at Kodaikanal International School and later graduated with a degree in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. His academic background reflects a strong blend of discipline and creativity.
