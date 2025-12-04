Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 heads into its grand finale on December 7. Tensions rise as Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal clash in a heated argument, leaving fans buzzing over the latest promo.

Preparations for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 grand finale are in full swing. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a spectacular conclusion, scheduled for Sunday, December 7. Meanwhile, a new promo has surfaced showing a heated confrontation between Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, leaving fans buzzing on social media.

Farhana and Tanya’s Heated Argument

The promo, shared on Jio Hotstar’s Instagram, shows the tension between the two contestants. Farhana approaches Tanya in the garden and says, “Tanya, you used to tell me that you considered me the strongest in the house. If I had any competitor, it was you, Farhana. What happened to that thought?”

Tanya responds, “Things change with time.” Farhana fires back, accusing her of manipulation: “Not things, your plans change with time. The cheap tricks you pulled, taking someone’s support to move forward… Don’t play this kind of dirty game with me. Your strategy was to use people for as long as you could.” Tanya snaps, refusing to engage further, but Farhana continues, calling her a turncoat: “I don’t care, I just had to show you your true colors.” Tanya retorts, “That’s why you can never be a winner.” The promo has been well-received, with fans praising the intense confrontation.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Contestants

The show has now finalized its top 5 contestants for the grand finale: Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal. Reports suggest that on the day of the finale, three contestants will be eliminated, leaving the final battle for the trophy between the top two.

How to Watch the Finale

Fans can catch the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale on December 7, starting at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV. With intense rivalries and high-stakes competition, the finale promises plenty of drama and excitement for viewers.