Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently married to Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022.
It is no secret that Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor during his early career in Bollywood. But when she split up with her 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' co-star, she was crushed. In a recent interview with Zahra Jani's YouTube channel, experienced journalist Pooja Samant discussed Katrina's separation from Ranbir.
She stated that the actress wept a lot and became emotional during the period. Katrina even felt her career would die because she had turned down multiple assignments during her affair with Ranbir.
“When we went to YRF Studios to interview Katrina, she was weeping, crying like anything. She was saying I have made a mistake, and I am responsible for my loss of work," Pooja recalled and then added, “She was crying and telling us that she fell in love with him and then things didn’t work out, and now we are not together anymore. But because of him, I ruined my career."
"She must have assumed that after marrying Ranbir, she would have been a Kapoor family member, and that they did not let their daughters-in-law to participate in films, at least that was the case back then; today things have changed. She let go of several films. "She was very disappointed," she explained.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in December 2021 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. They shared a statement saying, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025. Katrina & Vicky."
Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They also have a baby girl called Raha.
Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will soon share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War.
