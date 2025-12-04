Image Credit : our own

It is no secret that Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor during his early career in Bollywood. But when she split up with her 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' co-star, she was crushed. In a recent interview with Zahra Jani's YouTube channel, experienced journalist Pooja Samant discussed Katrina's separation from Ranbir.

She stated that the actress wept a lot and became emotional during the period. Katrina even felt her career would die because she had turned down multiple assignments during her affair with Ranbir.