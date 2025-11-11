Image Credit : instagram

Just when the housemates thought the task was over, Bigg Boss reportedly dropped another bombshell. A live audience was invited inside the house to watch the performances and vote in real time. Their votes would not only decide the next captaincy contender but also determine who would be evicted. Despite everyone’s best efforts to impress the audience, Mridul Tiwari reportedly received the fewest votes, resulting in his shocking elimination.