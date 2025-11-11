Bigg Boss 19: Is Mridul Tiwari Evicted in a Mid-Week Twist? Here’s What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 stunned fans again with a surprise mid-week eviction. Amid intense tasks and strategies, Mridul Tiwari was unexpectedly evicted, leaving housemates and viewers shocked as the season nears its finale.
Unexpected Mid-Week Exit Shocks Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 once again proved why it’s one of television’s most unpredictable reality shows. As the season nears its grand finale, the makers introduced yet another unexpected twist, a surprise mid-week eviction that left both contestants and fans stunned. When everyone expected names like Farrhana Bhatt or Tanya Mittal to be announced, it was Mridul Tiwari who had to bid farewell to the house.
A High-Stakes Captaincy Task
The eviction came after a special captaincy task designed to test teamwork and leadership. Bigg Boss divided the housemates into three teams — led by Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Shahbaz Badesha, with Amaal Mallik joining as the guest host. The teams competed in several challenging rounds filled with laughter, arguments, and intense competition. By the end of the game, both Gaurav and Kunickaa’s teams had won two rounds each, leading to a neck-and-neck finish.
A Live Audience Changes the Game
Just when the housemates thought the task was over, Bigg Boss reportedly dropped another bombshell. A live audience was invited inside the house to watch the performances and vote in real time. Their votes would not only decide the next captaincy contender but also determine who would be evicted. Despite everyone’s best efforts to impress the audience, Mridul Tiwari reportedly received the fewest votes, resulting in his shocking elimination.
Emotions Run High After the Eviction
Mridul’s calm yet emotional exit deeply affected the housemates. Many were seen tearing up as they bid him goodbye. Coming right after the double elimination of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, this third exit in one week has shaken the dynamics of Bigg Boss 19 — proving once again that no one is safe until the very end.