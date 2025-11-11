- Home
Bigg Boss 19 saw a shocking eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar, and Abhishek Bajaj called captain Pranit a “player” after being evicted, highlighting the strategic move that led to his unexpected exit from the house.
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 once again surprised fans during Weekend Ka Vaar, as Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted from the house. Their exit came as a shock to viewers, as many expected other contestants to leave. The decision left a significant impact inside the house, especially since Abhishek was part of a strong duo with Ashnoor Kaur.
Duo Broken in the House
Abhishek’s eviction was particularly emotional because of his bond with Ashnoor Kaur. Their pairing had been a key connection in the house, and with the elimination, that duo was broken. The shift created a sense of loss for both contestants, as well as for fans who had rooted for their partnership throughout the season.
Pranit’s Strategic Move
The elimination came as a result of captain Pranit More’s decision to save Ashnoor Kaur over Abhishek. This move was viewed as a calculated strategy, highlighting Pranit’s gameplay and strategic mindset. Abhishek, reflecting on the decision, referred to Pranit as a “player,” acknowledging the tactical approach behind the move while keeping the emotional side in perspective.
Gameplay Over Emotions
Abhishek’s exit showed how Bigg Boss 19 prioritizes strategy over friendships. While bonds are formed in the house, the game’s unpredictable nature ensures that no contestant is truly safe. Abhishek’s departure underscored that even strong connections can be sacrificed in favor of strategic decisions.
Fans Left Surprised
The mid-week eviction, following the recent exits of Neelam Giri and others, added more tension to the house dynamics. Fans were stunned by the turn of events, and Abhishek’s exit reminded everyone that in Bigg Boss 19, being in the right place at the right time is crucial, and strategy often makes someone a “player” in the house game.