Tanya Mittal, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, was found to have lied about her age throughout the program. Her old YouTube video has gone viral amid the debate over her age.

Tanya Mittal, who stars on Bigg Boss 19, has been making headlines for one deception after another. People are now discussing her age, with some saying that she is also misrepresenting her age.

The age debate has also taken a new turn, with the spiritual influencer just celebrating her 26th birthday on the show, yet other recordings from her former YouTube channel suggest she turned 30 this year.

What is the Tanya Mittal age controversy?



Tanya was born in 2000, according to an official Bigg Boss 19 promotional poster; therefore, she is only 25 years old. However, the truth appears to be completely different from what was depicted when she first entered the competition.

Tanya's old video became viral. Tanya has a YouTube channel called the 'Tanya Mittal Show' in addition to her Instagram account. Tanya announced her birth date, September 27, 1995, in one of her channel's videos. She even mentioned that she was born at 2:55 p.m. in Gwalior. We would like to inform you that a Bigg Boss 19 contestant revealed her true birthday while speaking with Arviend Sud, also known as the 'King of Numerology'.

Social Media Reactions A commenter stated, 'Tanya claims she hasn't gone outside after 6 p.m. for around 27-28 years, yet the advertising says she's just 25 years old. Think about it. Another user commented, 'She's not lying; this is from 2000 BC.' Another person said that Tanya looks 35, but not everyone is to blame. Some individuals accuse the production staff of misrepresenting the participants' age.

Did the Bigg Boss 19 squad fumble? According to one social media user, 'Aawaz himself revealed he was 37, although his official Bigg Boss page puts his age as 32.' Another person on Reddit said, 'It's utterly foolish to write 2000.'

Tanya Mittal is a prominent businesswoman and content producer, well-known for her lifestyle on Instagram and YouTube. She is well-known for her beautiful yet traditional lifestyle, which has sparked debate over her significant rights in the home.