SS Rajamouli has directed nearly every top Telugu actor, yet he never worked with Pawan Kalyan or Allu Arjun. Fans wonder why and whether a collaboration with them could ever happen.
Rajamouli and the Missing Collaborations
A film by SS Rajamouli is a festival for any actor, often propelling their career to new heights. Despite working with almost every top Tollywood star, he has never collaborated with Tier 1 actors Pawan Kalyan or Allu Arjun, leaving fans curious about the reason.
Rajamouli’s Missed Star Collaborations
Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun remain the only top stars SS Rajamouli hasn’t directed. He had reportedly planned a project with Pawan Kalyan, but it was shelved due to the actor’s political commitments, leaving fans disappointed over a missed blockbuster collaboration.
Rajamouli and Allu Arjun
Fans often wonder why a collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun never took place. A planned multi-starrer was shelved, and rumors suggest Allu Arjun rejected the script, preventing the project from materializing.
Future Rajamouli-Bunny Collaboration?
A film with Pawan Kalyan seems unlikely due to his political commitments. However, Allu Arjun’s pan-India stardom makes a future collaboration with SS Rajamouli highly possible, and fans are eagerly anticipating the director-actor pairing on the big screen.
Rajamouli’s Next Big Project
SS Rajamouli is currently working on a pan-world adventure film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu with Priyanka Chopra as the heroine. Made on a massive ₹1,500 crore budget, the film is slated for a grand release in 2027.
