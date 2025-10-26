Image Credit : @Amaal Mallik

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik opened up about several deeply personal aspects of his life on Bigg Boss 19, leaving fans emotional and surprised. During his recent conversations on the show, Amaal revealed five major truths about himself, his struggle with sleep apnoea, battle with depression, fallout with family, painful breakup over religious differences, and being sidelined by big names in the industry. Each revelation gave audiences a closer look at the emotional challenges behind his calm public persona.