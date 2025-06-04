- Home
Bigg Boss 19: 7 Female celebrities reportedly approached for the show – Check out the list
Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is making headlines ahead of its premiere. Here’s a look at the female contestants reportedly approached to join the upcoming season.
Check out the list of beautiful female celebrities who have reportedly been approached by Bigg Boss makers for this year’s much-awaited reality show.
TV actress Gautami Kapoor has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Reports suggest that her husband, actor Ram Kapoor, is also in discussions to join the Salman Khan-hosted show.
Khushi Dubey, the actress from the TV show 'Jadoo Teri Nazar', has also been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 19. However, Khushi hasn't agreed to be on the show yet.
Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has also been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Many were shocked to hear her name.
Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, who starred with Salman Khan in the film 'Jai Ho', might also join Bigg Boss 19. It's almost certain that she'll be on the show.
TV actress Monalisa is reportedly approached by Bigg Boss 19 makers. She might soon be seen on Salman Khan’s popular reality show, adding more excitement to the upcoming season.
Apoorva Mukhija might also appear in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19. She's currently in talks with the show's makers.
Social media influencer Arshifa Khan has been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Her participation could bring fresh energy and a new fanbase to Salman Khan’s popular reality show this season.
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on July 30th. The first promo will be revealed this month. The show will run for three and a half months this time.