Salman Khan to return for Bigg Boss 19 shoot from June? Read on
Bigg Boss 19 preparations have begun! Salman Khan will host it once again. The first promo will be shot in June, and the show may air in July. Makers may make an official announcement soon
| Published : May 22 2025, 08:53 AM
1 Min read
Just like Amitabh Bachchan with KBC, Salman Khan is inseparable from Bigg Boss.
Salman Khan and Bigg Boss have become complementary to each other. This will be the 16th time he will host the show. Fans are excited about the new season update.
According to an exclusive Pinkvilla report, preparations for Bigg Boss Season 19 have started. It will be produced by Endemol Shine India.
Amidst questions about the show's hosting, it is now confirmed that Salman Khan will host its 19th season. According to reports, Sultan has given his nod for the show.
Salman Khan will shoot the first promo for Bigg Boss 19 at the end of June, the new season is expected to premiere at the end of July.
