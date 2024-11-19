Bigg Boss 18: Who is Aditi Mistry? Wildcard contender and fitness enthusiast set to enter house

Aditi Mistry, a fitness influencer and model, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Known for her transformation, she inspires millions through wellness.

Aditi Mistry is a well-known model and fitness influencer who has become a source of inspiration for many. Once struggling with weight issues, she turned her life around through a disciplined gym routine and a healthy lifestyle. Aditi's fitness journey is widely followed on social media, motivating others to embrace wellness.

Aditi has a thriving profession as a fitness trainer and businesswoman, and she has more than 2.4 million Instagram followers. She further strengthens her relationship with her audience by sharing updates, personal information, and unique fitness advice with her fans via her Aditi Mistry Official App.

Beyond social media, Aditi has made a name for herself in the modeling industry and works with various brands. Thanks to her work in fitness, modeling, and influencer marketing, her net worth is estimated at Rs 5 crore. Aditi has shown that hard work and dedication can turn passion into profit.

Aditi, who is originally from Ahmedabad, grew up in a loving household. Her mother stays at home while her father works as an entrepreneur. Aditi is prepared to advance her profession and wow a national audience as a wildcard competitor on Bigg Boss 18.

Latest Videos