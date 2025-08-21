Bigg Boss: 10 couples who found love in the reality show
Bigg Boss Couples: Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24th. Every year, celebs enter the house and create a buzz, and some even find love. Let's take a look at some of the couples who found love in the Bigg Boss house
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin became good friends in Bigg Boss 14, and their friendship blossomed into love. Reports suggest they're planning to get married soon.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were the most popular couple of Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship is still going strong after the show.
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Asim fell for Himanshi as soon as he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Himanshi was engaged at the time, but she also fell in love with Asim and broke off her engagement.
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat first met in Bigg Boss OTT and grew close. However, they parted ways after leaving the show.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan
After lots of fighting, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan realized their feelings. Their love turned into arguments, and they broke up after a few months.
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon confessed their love for each other in Bigg Boss 7. They dated for over a year but eventually split.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary
Prince proposed to Yuvika with a heart-shaped paratha in the house. They dated for a few years and got married in 2018.
Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukerji
Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukerji met in Bigg Boss 7 and fell in love. However, they drifted apart after leaving the show.
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel grew close during Bigg Boss 8. They broke up in 2016.
Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma
Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma had amazing chemistry in Bigg Boss 11. Their relationship continued after the show.
