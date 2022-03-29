Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned legs in these pics; check out

Bhumi Pednekar’s toned legs that she often flaunts through her dramatic thigh-high slit gown or shorts and shirt dresses are unmissable. Take a look at these five pictures of the actress where she is proudly flaunting her legs.

Bhumi Pednekar surprised everyone when he lost kilograms of weight after her debut film ‘Dum Lagake Hasha’ that had released in the year 2015. While actresses like Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor had undergone a massive physical transformation before they made their film debut, Bhumi was a case different. For her debut movie, Bhumi Pednekar had gained some 30 kilograms and shed 35 kilograms within a span of four months after the film’s release. And since then, Bhumi has inspired many people to hit the gym. While Bhumi has worked really hard on herself, she now leaves no chance to flaunt her toned body. Here are five pictures where Bhumi Pednekar is proudly showing off her legs.

Speaking of her weight loss journey, Bhumi Pednekar has once said that when she was gaining weight for her film, she used to wake up to 'Butter Chicken' as her breakfast. She reportedly said, "I was being paid to do two things I love, eat and act!

She further said that though she lost five kilograms extra of what she gained for the film, she never tried to starve herself for losing weight. Bhumi instead worked really hard on her eating habits and exercise routine.

Bhumi Pednekar did a mix of workouts including pilates, weight training, strength training and running, in order to shed the extra weight. However, she said that she never shied from the weight that she had put on.

“My weight never came into my way of happiness. I talk about it openly because people should know that it’s a wrong approach to life,” Bhumi Pednekar had once said about whether those 30 kilograms of weight she gained had any negative impact on her.

