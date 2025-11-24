Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra passed away at 89. Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartfelt tribute, calling him a 'father figure'. The iconic actor, known for his roles in over 300 films, was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of industry stars.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed grief over the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra, remembering him as a "father figure" and a guiding force in the industry. Taking to X, SRK wrote, "Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me... thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always." https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1993005395003273462?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Look at Dharmendra's Illustrious Career

Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he appeared in over 300 films spanning more than six decades and inspired generations with his versatility, charisma, and dedication to the craft.

Dharmendra has cemented his status as a film icon. His journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never confined to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped him become one of the most commercially successful film actors in the history of Indian cinema.

The Romantic Hero of the 60s and 70s

Dharmendra's romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was characterised by his dashing good looks, charming smile, and soulful eyes, which captivated audiences across India. His romantic roles in films like 'Aayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Ankhen', 'Neela Aakash', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', and 'Mamta' showcased his versatility as a leading man, effortlessly conveying yearning and tenderness.

Throughout the years, Dharmendra's filmography grew to include iconic blockbusters such as 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Seeta Aur Geeta, 'Kahani Kismat Ki', 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Charas', 'Azaad', and 'Dillagi', showcasing his incredible range and versatility as an actor.

Final Rites and Tributes

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by the superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Post the final rites, several stars visited the late actor's residence to extend their condolences to the family of Dharmendra. Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan and Rekha were spotted outside the house of Dharmendra.

Recent Health Struggles

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health.

Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Survived By

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)