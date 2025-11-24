Legendary actor Dharmendra, the 'He Man' of Indian Cinema, has passed away at 89. Stars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan mourned the loss, remembering him as a kind icon who defined an era in Indian cinema.

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who worked in over 300 films in a career spanning 65 years, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The entire entertainment industry is mourning the demise of the late actor, and social media has been flooded with tributes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Entertainment Industry Mourns Dharmendra's Demise

Now, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has expressed grief over the passing of the iconic Bollywood star. "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary actor Dharmendra ji. Dharam Ji's charm, humility and strength of spirit were as real off-screen as on it. Indian cinema has lost one of its kindest icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," he wrote on X.

Superstar Rajinikanth gave "farewell" to his late "friend" with a heartfelt post, "Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family."

Jr NTR also paid his heartfelt tribute, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji... An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family."

"Cinema has lost one of its strongest voices today... Rest in peace Dharmendra Deol Sir. The honesty and weight you brought to every character across generations and eras will continue to inspire us always....Praying for strength and courage to his family during this difficult time...," wrote Mahesh Babu remembering the late actor.

Mammootty also paid tribute by writing, "A true icon has left us. Dharam ji's legacy will continue to inspire every generation. Heartfelt condolences and prayers."

Superstar Mohanlal remembered the iconic star, saying, " The passing of Dharmendraji marks the end of a cinematic era. A legend whose warmth and artistry will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Actress Kasthuri also paid tribute to Dharmendra with some very emotional lines. "Abhi Na Jao Chod Ke... End of Legend."

"Truly one of the greats. Rest in Peace sir. #Dharmendra," wrote Adivi Sesh in his post.

Final Rites and Condolences

Several Bollywood celebrities visited the Deol residence on Monday evening to pay their heartfelt condolences on the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra. A while ago, actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, and Kajol were spotted arriving at Dharmendra's house in Juhu.

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by the superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Post the final rites, several stars visited the late actor's residence to extend their condolences to the family of Dharmendra. Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan and Rekha were spotted outside the house of Dharmendra.

Dharmendra's Recent Health Battle

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra's Family

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)