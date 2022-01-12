  • Facebook
    From ‘The Lady Killer’ to ‘Badhaai Do’, watch out for Bhumi Pednekar in these upcoming 6 films

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
    Bhumi Pednekar announced her new project ‘The Lady Killer’ on Wednesday. Here are six ambitious projects that Bhumi has in her kitty, and we can’t wait for their release.

    Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

    From ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’ to ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan’, Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way. With every project that she has taken up, Bhumi has proved that she is in the industry to not just stay but to slay as well. Here are six films of Bhumi Pednekar that we can’t wait for them to release. Check out!

    Badhaai Do: Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, Badhai Do is up for a release in the next few weeks. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, ‘Badhaai Do’ is slated for a release on February 04.

    Govinda Mera Naam: Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of ‘Mrs Waghmare’ in the upcoming movie ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. The film also features actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is expected to release on June 10, 2022.

    Bheed: After ‘Badhaai Do’, Bhumi Pednekar will once again be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’. Backed by T-series, the film is said to be a socio-politic drama.

    The Lady Killer: This will be for the first time that Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will be paired opposite each other. Another T-series backed film, Bhumi’s association with the film was announced on Wednesday, January 12. The film will be helmed by Ajay Bahl.

    Raksha Bandhan: Bhumi Pednekar will return to the silver screens with her ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ co-star, Akshay Kumar. Bhumi and Akshay will once again be seen in the upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ which is slated for a release this year.

    Takht: One of Karan Johar’s most ambitious projects, the multi-starrer periodical drama, ‘Takht’, will also star actor Bhumi Pednekar. The film features actors Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. In February 2020, Karan Johar had announced that the film would release in December 2021, however, it has been pushed. At present, Karan is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and it will be after that he will begin filming Takht.

