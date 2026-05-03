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Will 'Bhooth Bangla' become a box office hit?

According to reports, 'Bhooth Bangla' was made on a budget of around ₹120 crore. For the film to be declared a 'hit', it needs to make a net collection of over ₹240 crore in India, which looks impossible right now. However, the film has already recovered its budget and is making a profit, which is a big relief for the makers. Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar jointly produced the film. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta.