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Bhooth Bangla Day 16 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
Bhooth Bangla continues its steady box office run even after two weeks in theatres. Despite a slight dip on Day 16, the Akshay Kumar starrer is still attracting audiences and maintaining strong weekend collections nationwide.
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn on its 16th day?
'Bhooth Bangla' is all set to touch the ₹150 crore mark in India
'Bhooth Bangla' is getting very close to the ₹150 crore net collection mark in India. In 16 days, the film has already made about ₹137 crore net. However, in terms of gross earnings, it has crossed the ₹150 crore mark, standing at approximately ₹162.73 crore.
'Bhooth Bangla' also has a strong hold in the overseas market
'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹200 crore worldwide
'Bhooth Bangla' has officially joined the ₹200 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film's gross collection in India is ₹162.73 crore, and its overseas gross is ₹55 crore. This brings its total worldwide gross earnings to a massive ₹217.73 crore.
Will 'Bhooth Bangla' become a box office hit?
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